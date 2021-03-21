McNeese Drops Saturday’s Doubleheader Against Sam Houston

In the fourth inning, Tate walked the leadoff batter then gave up two straight hits to load the bases. A single through the right side by Kylie Hobbs scored Megan McDonald for a 1-0 lead. The Cowgirls then turned their 24th double play of the season for the first two outs. A single to short by Courtney White scored another run and a double down the left-field line by Hannah Scheaffer scored two more runs.