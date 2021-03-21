LifeShare to hold 6-day blood drives at Albertsons in Texarkana, 7 Louisiana cities

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — You could get a $20 gift card and a T-shirt if you donate at one of the blood drives Lifeshare Blood Centers will hold this week at Albertsons stores in Louisiana, East Texas and southwest Arkansas.
LifeShare’s mobile units will be set up Monday, March 22 through Saturday, March 27 at the grocery store chain’s locations in the Louisiana cities of Alexandria, Baton Rouge, Broussard, Hammond, Lafayette, Lake Charles and Shreveport and on both the Arkansas and Texas sides of Texarkana.
Donors must be at least 16 years old and must present a photo ID.
Each person who donates blood at one of these sites this week will receive a $20 Albertsons gift card and a LifeShare Blood Centers T-shirt of their choice.
Organizers of the blood drives encourage donors to schedule an appointment to donate. But walk-in donors are welcome.
Following is this week’s schedule:
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.