Hunter re-elected Lake Charles mayor

Hunter re-elected Lake Charles mayor
Nic Hunter garnered 74 percent of the vote to win a second term as mayor of Lake Charles. (Source: KPLC)
By Johnathan Manning | March 20, 2021 at 7:55 PM CDT - Updated March 20 at 9:57 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Nic Hunter has been re-elected as mayor of Lake Charles.

With all precincts reported, Hunter received 74 percent of the vote (9,368 votes) to easily win a second term. Sean Ardoin was second among the three challengers, with 19 percent (2,426 votes). Josh Lewis received 5 percent (626 votes) and Jesse Bernard received 2 percent (275 votes).

Click HERE for more results from today’s election.

Here’s how things played out in the city council races:

· District A, incumbent Mary Morris (36 percent, 615 votes) and Dianna Ross (33 percent, 576 votes) are headed to a runoff.

· District B Luvertha August was re-elected.

· District C, incumbent Rodney Geyen (46 percent, 623 votes) and Priscilla Sam (33 percent, 445 votes) are headed to a runoff.

· District D John Ieyoub was re-elected.

· District G Mark Eckard was re-elected

· District F, Craig Marks received 53 percent of the vote (814 votes) to unseat Johnnie Thibodeaux (716 votes).

· District G Mark Eckard was re-elected

The runoff elections are set for April 24.

Tune into to 7 News Nightcast at 10 p.m. for more on today’s election. www.kplctv.com/live/.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.