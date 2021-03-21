Hunter re-elected Lake Charles mayor

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Nic Hunter has been re-elected as mayor of Lake Charles.
With all precincts reported, Hunter received 74 percent of the vote (9,368 votes) to easily win a second term. Sean Ardoin was second among the three challengers, with 19 percent (2,426 votes). Josh Lewis received 5 percent (626 votes) and Jesse Bernard received 2 percent (275 votes).
Click HERE for more results from today’s election.
Here’s how things played out in the city council races:
· District A, incumbent Mary Morris (36 percent, 615 votes) and Dianna Ross (33 percent, 576 votes) are headed to a runoff.
· District B Luvertha August was re-elected.
· District C, incumbent Rodney Geyen (46 percent, 623 votes) and Priscilla Sam (33 percent, 445 votes) are headed to a runoff.
· District D John Ieyoub was re-elected.
· District G Mark Eckard was re-elected
· District F, Craig Marks received 53 percent of the vote (814 votes) to unseat Johnnie Thibodeaux (716 votes).
· District G Mark Eckard was re-elected
The runoff elections are set for April 24.
Tune into to 7 News Nightcast at 10 p.m. for more on today’s election. www.kplctv.com/live/.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.