Henry Guinn re-elected as Jennings Mayor, 3 named to city council

JENNINGS, La. (KPLC) - Henry Guinn has been re-elected Mayor of Jennings.
Guinn (R) beat out Melvin Joseph Adams (D) in the March 20, election in which Guinn took the election with 59 percent of the vote (1,087).
Guinn took on a lot over the past 12 months as he dealt with a global pandemic, two hurricanes and an ice storm - all while trying to take care of the City of Jennings.
Along with Guinn, the following three individuals won in their respective city council races:
District A, City of Jennings - Carolyn King Simon - 52 percent of vote (225).
District B, City of Jennings - “Johnny” Armentor - 71 percent of vote (224).
District D, City of Jennings - Anthony Leblanc - 68 percent of vote (171).
