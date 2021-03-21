FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rounds of rain and storms for much of the workweek

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The forecast finally gave us something to smile about today as the sunshine returned with temperatures that warmed up quite a bit more than Saturday. Through the evening, expect to see some increase in the cloud cover through the overnight which will keep temperatures out of the 40s for lows as most areas only drop into the lower to middle 50s overnight.
A rather cloudy day returns for Monday with the addition of a few spotty showers at times that could arrive as early as the Monday morning commute and be an off and on at any time throughout the day. Highs tomorrow top out in the middle 70s. The first round of heavier rain and storms begins to arrive overnight Tuesday morning with a line of storms that start to arrive in Southwest Louisiana before sunrise Tuesday.
This first line of heavy rain and storms moves through Tuesday morning, carrying the heavier rain threat off to our east by afternoon, but this will just be the first in a series of storm systems to move through the area through Thursday. The front will stall across the state on Wednesday, dragging in more showers and thunderstorms by Wednesday afternoon and evening. At times, these storms could drop locally heavy downpours that could result in some brief street flooding.
The finale of the heavy rain threat arrives Thursday as another area of low pressure develops across South Texas, moves up through the state through the afternoon dragging a front through as the low quickly departs to our north and east through the evening. This could bring another 1 to 2 inches of rain to the area, leaving Southwest Louisiana with a widespread possibility of 2 to 4 inches of rain between Tuesday and Thursday.
Sunshine returns by the end of the week, bringing a welcomed end to the gloomy weather, but clouds return for the weekend as another front brings a chance of rain late Saturday into Sunday along with slightly cooler temperatures ahead for the start of the following week.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.