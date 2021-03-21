Cowboys split doubleheader with Houston Baptist on Saturday

A first-inning Nate Fisbeck sacrifice fly scored Harden to put the Cowboys up 1-0. Harden singled in Bourque in the second inning to make it a 2-0 Cowboy lead. The Huskies scored their only run in the bottom of the third but the Cowboys put things away on a 2-run single by Bourque in the fifth and a bases-loaded Obregon triple in the sixth.