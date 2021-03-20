A traffic stop turned deadly Thursday evening following a police pursuit in Sulphur

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy attempted to pull over a truck that was driving recklessly on South Cities Service Highway in Sulphur. That’s when 47-year-old Kristopher J. Lalonde fled the scene, leading police on a pursuit before he ran a stop sign at the interception of Attakapas and Quelqueshue Street, causing an accident that took another person’s life.
Police believe Lalonde tried to flee due to an outstanding warrant in Texas, and he was also in possession of drug paraphernalia.
“As he approached a four-way stop sign at the intersection of Attakapas and Quelqueshue, he ran that stop sign and ran into a vehicle that was pulling through the stop sign,” said Enforcement Commander Gene Pittman.
Enforcement commander Gene Pittman says when searching the vehicle, police found a smoking device which appeared to be used for smoking methamphetamines. Lalonde was booked for this charge, on top of several other charges.
“We booked him into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on the drug paraphernalia charge, aggravated flight from an officer. And a few traffic charges.”
Lalonde has an outstanding parole warrant in Texas. Police suspect this was likely the reason he decided to flee.
“Since he is on parole, he has had contact with law enforcement at least once in his life,” Pittman said. “He probably knew, or would assume when we ran his identity through NCIC, we would know he was wanted.”
Unfortunately, a tragic accident like this one, is not always avoidable, but there are certain measures you should take when caught in the cross hairs of a police pursuit.
“You need to slow down, and you need to move over to the side of the road, and let the vehicle pass - if you are in a vehicle. Obviously, if you are a pedestrian - same thing. Let the person we are chasing pass.”
Sulphur police say Lalonde will be charged in the fatal crash. They are awaiting toxicology results to determine what those charges may be.
