SWLApreps Baseball/Softball Round Up March 19th

Lastly, in what was arguably the wildest finish of the day the South Beauregard Lady K’s won their game against Kinder off a walk off RBI double from Skout McLeod in the bottom of the seventh inning. It was a back and forth affair with the Lady Yellow Jackets scoring five runs in the top of the first inning, but the Lady K’s would make a come back in the bottom of the third to shift the momentum back in their favor.