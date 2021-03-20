#SWLApreps Baseball/Softball Round Up March 19th

#SWLApreps Baseball/Softball March. 19th
By Brandon Williams | March 19, 2021 at 11:52 PM CDT - Updated March 19 at 11:52 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Highlights and Scores from some of our local coverage teams that were in action tonight!

The Sam Houston Bronco’s came into today undefeated and dominated St. Prius 10-1, by getting off to a fast start with scoring four runs in the bottom of the first inning. However, their undefeated streak would come to an end after losing 5-1 to Dutchtown and are now 17-1 heading into their match ups against Barbe next week.

On the other side of town the South Beauregard Knights got another win (10-7) against Merryville. Their batting got hot in the top of the third inning with two RBI doubles, with bases loaded on each score. Louisiana College commit Charles Keith had 3 of the RBI’s.

Lastly, in what was arguably the wildest finish of the day the South Beauregard Lady K’s won their game against Kinder off a walk off RBI double from Skout McLeod in the bottom of the seventh inning. It was a back and forth affair with the Lady Yellow Jackets scoring five runs in the top of the first inning, but the Lady K’s would make a come back in the bottom of the third to shift the momentum back in their favor.

BASEBALL FINALS:

South Beauregard 10, Merryville 7

Westlake 10, Vinton 3

Airline 6, St. Louis 5

Sam Houston 10, St. Pius 1

Lake Arthur 4, Lacassine 0

Jennings 12, Kaplan 2

Iowa 18, Kinder 4

Rosepine 4, Pitkin 1

Lacassine 10, Evans 1

Dutchtown 5, Sam Houston 1

SOFTBALL FINALS:

Lady K’s 12, Kinder 11

Barbe 9, West Monroe 3

Bell City 24, St. Louis 9

Zachary 19, Iowa 15

Lacassine 14, Vinton 3

Erath 20, Bell City 19

Northside Christian 11, Vinton 1

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.