SWLApreps Baseball/Softball Round Up March 19th

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Highlights and Scores from some of our local coverage teams that were in action tonight!
The Sam Houston Bronco’s came into today undefeated and dominated St. Prius 10-1, by getting off to a fast start with scoring four runs in the bottom of the first inning. However, their undefeated streak would come to an end after losing 5-1 to Dutchtown and are now 17-1 heading into their match ups against Barbe next week.
On the other side of town the South Beauregard Knights got another win (10-7) against Merryville. Their batting got hot in the top of the third inning with two RBI doubles, with bases loaded on each score. Louisiana College commit Charles Keith had 3 of the RBI’s.
Lastly, in what was arguably the wildest finish of the day the South Beauregard Lady K’s won their game against Kinder off a walk off RBI double from Skout McLeod in the bottom of the seventh inning. It was a back and forth affair with the Lady Yellow Jackets scoring five runs in the top of the first inning, but the Lady K’s would make a come back in the bottom of the third to shift the momentum back in their favor.
BASEBALL FINALS:
South Beauregard 10, Merryville 7
Westlake 10, Vinton 3
Airline 6, St. Louis 5
Sam Houston 10, St. Pius 1
Lake Arthur 4, Lacassine 0
Jennings 12, Kaplan 2
Iowa 18, Kinder 4
Rosepine 4, Pitkin 1
Lacassine 10, Evans 1
Dutchtown 5, Sam Houston 1
SOFTBALL FINALS:
Lady K’s 12, Kinder 11
Barbe 9, West Monroe 3
Bell City 24, St. Louis 9
Zachary 19, Iowa 15
Lacassine 14, Vinton 3
Erath 20, Bell City 19
Northside Christian 11, Vinton 1
