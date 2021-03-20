Sam Houston Defeats Cowgirls 6-1 in SLC Series Opener

Sam Houston tied the game at one apiece with a run in first inning when Cowgirl starter Ashley Vallejo got off to a rocky start and never got on track. Vallejo gave up a leadoff single, hit the next batter then walked Brooke Malia to load the bases. After Vallejo got Hannah Scheaffer to pop out to third for the first out, she hit Ellie Grill to allow the tying run to score. Vallejo got the next two batters out to get out of the inning.