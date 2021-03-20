Leesville’s Rylei Taylor wins Div. II powerlifting state championship

MONROE, La. (KPLC) - The girls section of the LHSAA Powerlifting State Championships made up day two of the event Friday at ULM’s Fant Ewing Coliseum in Monroe. Southwest Louisiana had lifters from Sam Houston, Leesville, Iota, St. Louis and Rosepine participate but only Leesville’s Rylei Taylor would come out on top.
In the 220 class of Division II, Taylor out lifted the competition by completed a squat rep of 285, a bench rep of 150 and a deadlift rep of 275.
So far Southwest Louisiana boasts four total state champions with a trio from Iota bringing home the gold Thursday.
Day three of the Powerlifting State Championships will see boys from Divisions I and II battling for titles. Southwest Louisiana has representatives from both Sam Houston and Leesville in the events.
