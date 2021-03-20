FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Finally, some sunshine returns for Sunday with a warmer afternoon

Even more rain, which could be heavy at times, is set to arrive on Thursday as another area of low pressure develops over South Texas and moves up over the state, pulling the stalled front through and eventually bringing an end to the rain by Thursday evening. Sunshine will finally return by the end of the week on Friday with a drier but cloudy pattern by the following weekend. Computer models put rain totals through next week around 2 inches for our area, but there could be some locally higher totals possible. Severe weather looks unlikely, but a few stronger storms will be possible early Monday morning and again on Thursday.