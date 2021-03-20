FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Finally, some sunshine returns for Sunday with a warmer afternoon

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - An unexpected layer of clouds over the state kept temperatures on the chilly side through the entirety of the day with temperatures that were stuck in the 50s and breezes that kept an even cooler feel in place. You’ll continue to need a light jacket as you head out the door this evening, but despite these clouds, no rain is on radar. Temperatures will continue to fall into the 40s overnight. While our Sunday will be off to a cold start, by afternoon, temperatures are set to return to the 70s as some sunshine makes a return.
Heading into Monday, clouds on the increase will bring our first rain chances of the week. These showers will be a brief and on the light side, but some heavier rain and storms are set to arrive in the predawn hours of Tuesday in the early morning hours as our first front of the week makes its arrive. The heaviest rain on Tuesday looks to be confined to the morning hours with some breaks in the rain by the afternoon and evening.
Unfortunately, this front looks to stall over our area on Wednesday with additional rain expected through the day. We’ll keep the chances of rain at 60% and you’ll want to keep your umbrella handy through the day due to difficulty in narrowing down the exact timing of the upper-level disturbance expected to cross the area along the stalled front.
Even more rain, which could be heavy at times, is set to arrive on Thursday as another area of low pressure develops over South Texas and moves up over the state, pulling the stalled front through and eventually bringing an end to the rain by Thursday evening. Sunshine will finally return by the end of the week on Friday with a drier but cloudy pattern by the following weekend. Computer models put rain totals through next week around 2 inches for our area, but there could be some locally higher totals possible. Severe weather looks unlikely, but a few stronger storms will be possible early Monday morning and again on Thursday.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
