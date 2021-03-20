City of DeRidder observes ‘World Down Syndrome Day’

DERIDDER, La. (KPLC) - Sunday, March 21, is “World Down Syndrome Day.” That’s why the City of DeRidder unveiled sidewalk art on Friday as part of their observance in preparation for the day.
This artwork can be found on the sidewalk at Creative Play Park in downtown DeRidder for all to see.
The observance of the day began in 2006 as it aimed to raise the awareness of Down syndrome, advocating for inclusion and celebrating that every person is unique and different.
However, the idea for the art and observance in DeRidder came from local resident, Rebecca Lund Romero. And Rebecca’s 2-year-old son Griffin was the inspiration behind writing to Mayor Clanton about the idea.
Those with Down syndrome make significant contributions in their communities, including in the City of DeRidder. They are active participants in every facet of life. Whether it be in the workplace, sports, education, arts, religious activities or anything else, they have the same hopes, dreams and goals as anyone else.
And “World Down Syndrome Day” calls on their abilities and achievements to be further recognized in society.
As such, Mayor Clanton has proclaimed March 21, 2021 as “World Down Syndrome Day” in the City of DeRidder.
Mayor Clanton also has a challenge for residents: The Mayor wants to see residents #Rock Your Socks at the art in Creative Park, at home or anywhere else in the city.
Supporters wear colorful, mismatched and attention-grabbing socks. It’s a way to get people to take notice, to ask questions and to ultimately, be more informed about Down syndrome.
