Texas man arrested after pursuit results in fatality

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - A Texas man is under arrest after a pursuit in Sulphur ended in a fatality Thursday, authorities said.
Kristopher J. Lalonde, 47, of Groves, was wanted in Texas for a parole warrant, Kayla Vincent, spokeswoman for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, said in a news release.
Around 6 p.m. in Sulphur Thursday, deputies attempted to stop a truck that was seen crossing several lanes of traffic and nearly causing an accident on S. Cities Service Highway, Vincent said.
Lalonde initially stopped in a parking lot and got out of the truck, Vincent said. But when the deputy approached, Lalonde allegedly got back in the vehicle and drove off, leading deputies on a pursuit that lasted about three blocks.
Lalonde ran a stop sign at the intersection of Attakapas Street and Quelqueshue Street in Sulphur, causing an accident that resulted in a fatality, Vincent said.
When Lalonde was arrested he was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia, Vincent said.
Lalonde was booked into Calcasieu Correctional Center for aggravated flight from an officer, improper lane use, running a stop sign, turning movements required, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Judge Tony Fazzio set his bond at $41,300.
Sulphur Police Department will be handling the wreck and any other charges associated with the fatality because it happened within Sulphur city limits, Vincent said.
