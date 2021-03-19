Cowgirls get no-hit by Texas A&M, 5-1

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Texas A&M’s Makinzy Herzog tossed her first career no-hitter Thursday night to lead the Aggie softball team to a 5-1 win over McNeese.
”She (Herzog) was really good,” said McNeese head coach James Landreneau. “She made quality pitches and hit her spots. Even when she got behind, she didn’t really give in.”
The Aggies (19-3) took an early 3-0 lead in the opening frame behind a three-run homerun by Shaylee Ackerman then added two more runs in the third on a two RBI single by Morgan Smith.
McNeese (10-15) scored its only run of the game off an error that allowed Toni Perrin to cross the plate. McNeese put six runners on base via four walks, a hit by pitch, and the error in the first inning.
”We couldn’t get any kind of rhythm going and we definitely couldn’t get our swings off. We looked timid at the plate and you have to tip your hat off to Herzog for an outstanding performance. She threw quality pitch after quality pitch and we didn’t have an answer.”
Herzog came into the game with a 0.68 ERA with a team high 49 strikeouts and a 6-1 record. She improved to 7-1 on the year and ended the game with nine strikeouts.
The Aggies picked up seven hits with seven different players picking up one hit apiece off Cowgirl pitchers Saleen Flores and Jenna Edwards.
Flores took the loss to even her record to 4-4 on the year. She allowed five runs on two hits in 2.0 innings along with three walks. Edwards threw five shutout innings, allowing five hits, three walks and struck out two.
McNeese will have a quick turnaround as they will travel to Huntsville, Texas Friday to begin a three game Southland Conference series at Sam Houston. A single game is set for 6:30 p.m. Both teams will play a doubleheader Saturday beginning at 12 p.m. Streaming will be available for Saturday’s doubleheader only and live stats will be available for all three games.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.