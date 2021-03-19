SWLA Arrest Report - Mar. 18, 2021

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Mar. 18, 2021.
Earl Joseph Pete Jr., 38, Lake Charles: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); possession of a Schedule III drug; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule IV drug; must have reflectors on bicycle.
James Alexander Myles, 47, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.
Calista Jenee Winfrey, 22, Orange, TX: Child sex trafficking; contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Kevondric Jeriod Fezia, 25, Beaumont, TX: Child sex trafficking.
Shoneil Janae Landry, 27, Houston, TX: Child desertion (2 charges); resisting an officer.
Donovan Micha Shepard, 39, Westlake: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; resisting an officer.
Kristopher Joseph Lalonde, 47, Groves, TX: Aggravated flight from an officer; driving on a roadway laned for traffic; failure to stop or yield; turning signals required; possession of drug paraphernalia; out of state detainer.
Rodney Dwayne Drake, 39, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana; possession of a schedule II drug; possession of a firearm by a felon; illegal carrying of a weapon during a crime; contempt of court.
Kearrius Ashton McGuire, 24, Sulphur: Contempt of court; first offense possession of marijuana; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; illegal carrying of weapons; flight from an officer.
Tyler Gerard Pete, 23, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges); possession of marijuana; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription; possession of drug paraphernalia; aggravated flight from an officer; resisting an officer; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; switched license plates.
