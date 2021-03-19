Sports Person of the Week - Andrew Glass

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - No matter how big the moment, Sam Houston Bronco Andrew Glass doesn’t shy away. Just this week the Tulane commit hit a walk-off home run to keep his Broncos undefeated heading into district play.
“Just line drives” said senior infielder Andrew Glass. “I already had 2 pop-ups that night, so I was just thinking stay on top of the ball. Hit it hard. Good things will happen.”
Glass shares certain traits of a popular football player according to head coach Chad Hebert.
“I call him Tim Tebow because he’s got that football player mentality” said head coach Chad Hebert. “He’s gotten one big hit after another for us in this little streak of games right here.”
Whether it’s in the box with a .467 batting average or a perfect 3-0 record on the mound, Glass’ impact has been important all over the diamond.
“One of our catchers that plays the other part has been quarantined for a while so Andrew stepped up and wore the last 6 games behind the plate” said Hebert. “He handles it well.”
Glass and his teammates once again have Sam Houston as a favorite to win the Class 5A title. Before the championship dreams can come, however, we’ll be treated to the annual rivalry of Broncos and Bucs. Barbe and Sam Houston are the only undefeated teams in Class 5A as the rivals get set to meet next week.
“It’s just two top teams going at it for seven innings, and it’s good Baseball” Glass said.
According to coach Hebert not many people saw the early success coming for the Broncos, but they’ve managed to keep winning despite the doubters.
“We’re excited about the rest of the season” Hebert added. “We’ve shocked some people I don’t think people expected us to be where we are and it’s not because of me it’s because of them and because of what they believe in.”
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.