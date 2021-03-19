‘Sleeves up!’ urges partners in state effort to increase COVID-19 vaccinations

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The state is launching a grassroots COVID-19 vaccine campaign to ensure no community gets left behind. They are drawing on community leaders to spread the message.
“Hello there!” says Elton Brindley, sitting inside his car at the Lake Charles Civic Center, awaiting his COVID-19 vaccine.
You never know who you might run into getting a vaccine, but the 88-year-old Brindley is an acclaimed fiddler. He says he’s been trying to get one for several weeks.
“I’m glad we’re going to get it today. I’m ready to quit worrying about all this COVID-19,” he said.
But apparently some people don’t agree. Around 2 p.m., there were a few cars in line at the Lake Charles Civic Center, but not as many as public health officials would have hoped for.
Louisiana has kicked off “Bring back Louisiana - Sleeves up.” It’s a statewide effort with at least 20 partners to help get more people vaccinated.
As president of the National Baptist Convention of America, Reverend Sam Tolbert of Lake Charles hosted a town hall on zoom with more than 4000 churches participating to encourage vaccination.
“This town hall is another way for the National Baptist Convention of American to reach our people with solid information about the vaccines that are available,” said Tolbert, who publicly received the shot.
“We thought it would be fitting for us to be examples of how important we think that the vaccines are,” said Tolbert.
Here in Louisiana, it’s hoped as community partners provide facts, more and more citizens will roll up their sleeves.
For more information on the “Bring Back Louisiana--Sleeves up,” campaign, click HERE
Watch the town hall meeting HERE.
See below for upcoming “Sleeves up” vaccination events:
All vaccination events are by appointment only, call the Calcasieu Parish Health Unit at 337-478-6020 for an appointment A vaccination event will be held at the Calcasieu Parish Health Unit 3236 Kirkman Street, LA on the following dates:
Thursday, 3/25/21: 9AM – 3:30PM
Tuesday, 3/30/21: 9AM – 3:30PM
Wednesday, 3/31/21: 9AM – 3:30PM
Thursday, 4/1/21: 9AM – 3:30PM
A vaccination event will be held at the Sulphur Health Unit. Call 337-478-6020 for an appointment, 201 Edgar Street, Sulphur, LA on:
Friday, 3/26/21: 9AM – 3:30PM
All vaccination events are by appointment only Please call the Allen Parish Health Unit at 318-335-1147 or 337-463-4486 for an appointment A vaccination event will be held at the Allen Parish Health Unit 145 Hospital Drive Oakdale, LA on:
Tuesday, 3/30/21: 9AM – 3:30PM
All vaccination events are by appointment only, call the Beauregard Parish Health Unit at 337-463-4486 for an appointment A vaccination event will be held at the Beauregard Parish Health Unit 216 Evangeline Street, DeRidder, LA on the following dates:
Monday, 3/22/21: 9AM – 3:30PM
Tuesday, 3/23/21: 9AM – 3:30PM
Thursday, 3/25/21: 9AM – 3:30PM
Tuesday, 3/30/21: 9AM – 3:30PM
Thursday, 4/1/21: 9AM – 3:30P
All vaccination events are by appointment only, call the Jefferson Davis Parish Health Unit at 337-824-2193 for an appointment A vaccination event will be held at the Jefferson Davis Parish Health Unit 403 Baker Street, Jennings, LA on the following dates:
Wednesday, 3/24/21: 9AM – 3:30PM
Friday, 3/26/21: 9AM – 3:30PM
Wednesday, 3/31/21: 9AM – 3:30PM
All vaccination events are by appointment only. Use the following link to schedule an appointment https://laredcap.oph.dhh.la.gov/surveys/?s=Y34M3X4TPN
A vaccination event will be held at the Lake Charles Civic Center, 900 Lakeshore Drive, Lake Charles, LA on the following dates:
Saturday, 3/20/21: 8AM – 12:30PM
Tuesday, 3/23/21: 9AM – 3PM
Wednesday, 3/24/21: 9AM – 3PM
Thursday, 3/25/21: 9AM – 3PM Friday, 3/26/21: 9AM – 3PM Saturday, 3/27/21: 8AM – 12:30PM
