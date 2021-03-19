Ragley man accused of manufacturing child pornography, sexually abusing animal

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Ragley man is accused of manufacturing child pornography as well as sexually abusing an animal.
Cody Romero, 20, faces more than 100 counts of child pornography.
The Beauregard Sheriff’s Office received a complaint on March 9 that Romero was manufacturing child pornography, according to information from the Sheriff’s Office.
Deputy Lindsey Miller contacted Romero and took his cell phone through a search warrant, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Det. Toree Simmons then obtained a search warrant for the contents of the phone and “discovered evidence of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13, over the age of 13, manufacturing pornography involving juveniles, and sexual abuse of an animal.”
Romero was arrested on Wednesday, March 17.
The Sheriff’s Office said it is working to identify all victims in the recovered evidence. More charges are pending.
Romero is being held without bond.
· 97 counts of pornography involving juveniles under 13.
· 10 counts of pornography involving juveniles over 13.
· 9 counts of manufacturing pornography of juveniles over 13.
· 4 counts of sexual abuse of an animal.
