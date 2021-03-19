Parker Seilhan sets DIII record as three Iota Bulldogs win powerlifting state championships

MONROE, La. (KPLC) - Day one of the LHSAA Powerlifting State Championships kicked off Thursday at ULM’s Fant Ewing Coliseum in Monroe and the Iota Bulldogs spent plenty of time on the podium as Parker Seilhan, Branden Gary and Hayden Vasseur each won state championships in their weight class.
Seilhan set the Division III record at 132 pounds with a total score of 1160. Seilhan completed a squat rep of 425, a bench rep of 275 and a deadlift rep of 460 to set the record.
Iota’s Gary too won the state title, doing so in the 123-pound weight class. His total score of 980 came from a squat rep of 365, a bench rep of 245 and a 370-pound deadlift.
Vasseur was the final Bulldog to win gold as he did so at 114 pounds. Vasseur squatted 355 pounds, benched 195 pounds and deadlifted 390 pounds to blow past second place with a score of 940.
Despite the three state champions, Iota would finish second as a team with a score of 34 points. Lutcher won the Division III championship with a score of 38.
In addition to Iota, Southwest Louisiana had lifters from Rosepine in Division II and St. Louis in Division III.
