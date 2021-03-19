New ordinance passed by Lake Charles City Council allocates funding to neighborhoods along Kayouche Coulee

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Neighborhoods along Kayouche Coulee in Lake Charles have continued to deal with flooding during heavy rains.
A new ordinance, passed by the city council, allocated $500,000 to neighborhoods, also opening doors to providing additional funding for the Terrace area - in an effort to solve those historic drainage issues.
Still making repairs after Hurricane Delta flooded streets, residents of the Greinwich Terrace neighborhood hope the additional money results in a solution. A solution that resident Ruby Wilkins says is a long time coming.
“We’re the one hurting. We are tired of fixing houses and fixing houses. I think the money should come here to help the ones that don’t have insurance and all that stuff. They have to fix the drainage. With people living here, I think they should fix it. As long as we know it’s fixed and it won’t flood anymore.”
Jodi Bonnette has lived in this neighborhood near the Kayouche Coulee her entire life.
“This was my grandparent’s home; my parents lived behind us. I just want the neighborhood to be helped as a whole. Not just pick a family and help. I want everybody.”
After watching her home flood during Delta, she’s afraid the half a million dollars is just not enough.
“It’s not. I mean we pay taxes. Our homes should be protected like the richer neighborhoods.”
Reverend Herman Weston says it brings him hope.
“Well, the funding should be important to pass because we have so many people here. Since the insurance company is relatively slow about processing claims, we had to spend our own personal money.”
Exactly how this money is going to be spent has not been determined. Councilman Rodney Geyen, who sponsored the measure, hopes it will go toward an incentive package that would be distributed directly to homeowners.
