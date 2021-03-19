“300 Meals Givaway” on March 27

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - MyLife4YourLife in conjunction with the Greater St. Mary Baptist Church will be hosting a meal giveaway on March 27, 2021.
The distribution event will take place at 1401 Modeling St. Lake Charles, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
The meals will consist of:
• A logo reusable shopping bag
• Uncooked whole chicken
• A can of vegetables
• 2 of Jiffy Cornbread mix
• 2 Box of Kraft Macaroni & Cheese
The event will be first come first serve and recipients will be required to wear a mask.
