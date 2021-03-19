“300 Meals Givaway” on March 27

"300 Meal Giveaway" (Source: MyLife4YourLife)
By Patrick Deaville | March 19, 2021 at 11:20 AM CDT - Updated March 19 at 11:20 AM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - MyLife4YourLife in conjunction with the Greater St. Mary Baptist Church will be hosting a meal giveaway on March 27, 2021.

The distribution event will take place at 1401 Modeling St. Lake Charles, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The meals will consist of:

•  A logo reusable shopping bag

•  Uncooked whole chicken

•  A can of vegetables

•  2 of Jiffy Cornbread mix

•  2 Box of Kraft Macaroni & Cheese

The event will be first come first serve and recipients will be required to wear a mask.

