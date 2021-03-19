Mayoral election on Saturday

By Johnathan Manning | March 19, 2021 at 3:42 PM CDT - Updated March 19 at 3:42 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Voters in Lake Charles and Jennings will cast their votes for mayor Saturday.

Council seats are also up for re-election in Lake Charles, Vinton, DeRidder, and Jennings.

There are also taxes and a handful of other races on the ballot. To see what’s on the ballot, click HERE.

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Anyone in line at 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

Some polling locations in Calcasieu closed following last fall’s hurricanes. Scroll down for a list of relocated polling locations. Visit geauxvote.com for more.

After polls close, election results will be available HERE.

Relocated precincts:

· 302 & 307 – Will now vote at 901 Lakeshore Drive Building (formerly at Chateau du Lac) Corner of Lakeshore Drive and Pujo St., Lake Charles.

· 309 E & W – Will now vote at Pryce-Miller Rec Ctr (formerly Foreman-Reynaud Ctr.)216 Albert St., Lake Charles.

· 314 – Will now vote at LC Boston H.S. (formerly St. Louis High School) 1509 Enterprise Blvd., Lake Charles.

· 319 N & S - Will now vote at LC Boston H.S. (formerly St. Margaret’s School) 1509 Enterprise Blvd., Lake Charles.

· 703 – Will now vote at Vinton High School (formerly Shaw Park Recreation) 1603 Grace Ave., Vinton.

