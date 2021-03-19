LSU QB battle will continue until the fall

“We’re not only in the shotgun, we’re taking snaps from the center. So that’s different. There’s some different things that we’ve been doing. Just them being able to execute the offense, and see who’s going to be the leader out there. That’s going to happen in scrimmages, it’s going to happen in August. This is an ongoing thing. I’m watching everything they do. Fourth quarter, class attendance, grades. Everything they do counts. we’re competing,” said Orgeron.