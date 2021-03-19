Lifeshare teams up with Albertsons for weeklong blood drive

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - LifeShare Blood Center and Albertsons are teaming up for multiple blood drives with donors receiving a $20 Albertsons gift card and a LifeShare Blood Center t-shirt.
The LifeShare bus will be at these Albertsons locations on these dates:
- Monday, March 22 - 4060 Ryan St. from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Tuesday, March 23 - 4060 Ryan St. from 2:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Wednesday, March 24 - 4060 Ryan St. from 2:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Friday, March 26 - 4060 Ryan St. from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Saturday, March 27 - 2750 Country Club Rd. from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Gift cards will only be available to qualified donors who give blood at Albertsons locations during the event. Donors should be at least sixteen years old and have a photo ID.
Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment to donate, however, walk-ins are welcome. To schedule an appointment, or for more information, visit www.lifeshare.org/giftcard.
