LaGrange’s Jeriah Warren named MaxPreps Louisiana Player of the Year

Warren helped LaGrange notch 13 postseason wins during her four years playing under head coach La’Keem Holmes. The Gators fell just short of the 2019 Class 5A final four before breaking through and winning the back-to-back 4A state titles. After averaging nearly 17 points a game as a junior, Warren earned first team Class 4A All-State honors by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association.

Dean Backes, MaxPreps