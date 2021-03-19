LaGrange’s Jeriah Warren named MaxPreps Louisiana Player of the Year

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The honors keep coming for Jeriah Warren and the LaGrange Lady Gators. Just weeks after repeating as the Class 4A Champions (the first Lake Charles-based girls basketball team to do so), MaxPreps named Warren the 2021 MaxPreps Louisiana High School Girls Basketball Player of the Year.
Warren, a Florida signee, averaged a double-double this season with 17 points and 12 rebounds per game. In addition, the 6-foot guard averaged 3.5 blocks and six steals per game.
Warren was named the Class 4A Most Outstanding Player for the second straight season after totaling 19 points and 14 boards in the state championship game vs. Huntington.
MaxPrepsfirst-team pointed out Warren’s postseason success in their story.
Warren is Louisiana’s top-ranked player and is 95th overall (29th guard) in ProspectsNation.com’s Top 100. Warren is a four-star recruit.
