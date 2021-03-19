IRS and La. Department of Revenue postpone payment and filing deadline for hurricane and winter storm victims

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - If you sweat the April 15, tax deadline every year - this year you get a break. Most people across the country will get until May 17, to get their federal taxes done this year, due to the pandemic. But Louisiana is getting an additional month due to the winter storm. And the State Department of Revenue is following suit.
First the pandemic, then the hurricanes and then the severe winter weather, made a lot of extra work for people filing taxes. So, the feds and the state are giving Louisiana people until June 15, to file and pay their 2020 taxes.
CPA Nick Langley and company are still in temporary quarters since Hurricane Laura, but they are busy helping taxpayers.
“The taxes that would be due normally on April 15, have a postponement of payment until June 15, of 2021,” explained Langley.
It’s more complicated than usual, and taxpayers may need professional help, depending on their circumstances. He says taxpayers need to retrieve records needed.
“The biggest item is going to be your proof of loss statement from your adjuster. But, I will tell you, every taxpayer’s situation is unique. And I would get with your tax advisor, your tax professional and they’re going to be able to provide a better answer as to what you need to bring to them.”
Payments from insurance offset some losses.
“You could be entitled to a deduction for any out of pocket expenses including your deductible. And any other items that are not reimbursed by your insurance company.”
Since the severe winter weather happened this year, it can be taken on the 2020 return or the 2021 return, the year when the disaster occurred.
