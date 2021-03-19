I-10 pedestrian crosswalk raises safety concerns for Sulphur residents

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - A pedestrian bridge over the interstate is raising serious safety concerns as neighbors say fallen tree limbs and trash clutter the area, vulgar graffiti is written on the walls and the fencing is compromised.
“There is trash, there is beer cans and there is inappropriate graffiti,” said Sulphur resident Samantha Manuel.
Manuel used this same crossing when she was a child, and lately, she has helped tend to its upkeep.
“Yes, I did try to get some of the debris off of it and swept off what I could.”
Damage from the hurricanes is likely to blame for the mess around the area, as well as people who visit and leave litter behind.
“There was a downed tree that fell on our fence on one of the approaches. So that did damage some of the fence,” said Public Information Officer Tammy York. “We have some vegetation growth. I think a lot of it is litter, as well. It gets a lot of visitors.”
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development is scheduled to come out to make necessary repairs, so that it is safe for children.
“We are coordinating with our debris contractor to get that tree removed, and once that tree is removed, then we will repair that fence,” York said. “There is some other fence that is also damaged that isn’t currently blocked by a down tree. Our crews will be on site next week to repair that fence.”
York says they anticipate for the tree to be removed by the end of April, and other repairs will be made as soon as next week.
“We are also going to trim some of those, so that the individuals that are tall won’t run into that. You’ll see some litter, and we plan to pick litter up next week, as well. Vegetation control will help remove some of those weeds that are growing on the sidewalks.”
York says bridge structures receive maintenance every two years, but if there is a problem, they encourage people to call the Department of Transportation and Development at (337)-437-9199.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.