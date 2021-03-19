First Alert Forecast: Nice weather sticks around through the weekend, changes begin next week...

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - More clouds than sunshine for our Friday, and that held temperatures cooler than expected. Those clouds look to clear out overnight, but if they don’t that would impact the temperature forecast again.
Tonight will be cool with temperatures falling into the low to mid 40s across most of SWLA, and a few inland areas could reach the upper 30s by Saturday morning. If the clouds do not clear we will likely be 5 to 10 degrees warmer than forecasted.
The weekend looks great with cool temperatures in the morning with lows in the 40s, but afternoon highs will climb into the upper 60s if not the low 70s. Rain will not be an issue throughout the weekend, so any outdoor plans will have no issues at all!
Rain returns next week with the next cold front expected to arrive Tuesday. Temperatures will not drop much with the front and rain may stick around as well thanks to the upper level winds remaining out of the southwest. It looks like another front may arrive late next week, but that is less certain and we will continue to monitor this and what it may mean for the forecast for next weekend.
Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton
