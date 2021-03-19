FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another cool and breezy day, sunshine and slightly warmer for weekend

Temperatures slowly warm as we head through the morning, but as you head out the door for work and school temperatures will be back into the lower and middle 40′s, before sunshine returns with just a few clouds around. Much like our Thursday we will have to deal with breezy conditions out of the north at times with winds around 10-15 with gust to 20 mph through the afternoon. Highs will be a degree or two cooler than what we saw for Thursday as we stay in the lower and middle 60′s, but high pressure keeps us dry so any outdoor plans will be just fine and that the case into the weekend as well. If you enjoy the cooler nights then good news is that we have at least one more as we head into Saturday morning as lows dip back into the lower 40′s for many of us with a few upper 30′s possible north of I-10.