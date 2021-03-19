FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another cool and breezy day, sunshine and slightly warmer for weekend

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - You’ll need a jacket or light coat as you head out the door this morning with temperatures back into the middle and upper 40′s with a light breeze out of the north. Sunshine is in the forecast once again for our Friday afternoon, but it will remain on the cooler side as highs remain below average through the weekend.
Temperatures slowly warm as we head through the morning, but as you head out the door for work and school temperatures will be back into the lower and middle 40′s, before sunshine returns with just a few clouds around. Much like our Thursday we will have to deal with breezy conditions out of the north at times with winds around 10-15 with gust to 20 mph through the afternoon. Highs will be a degree or two cooler than what we saw for Thursday as we stay in the lower and middle 60′s, but high pressure keeps us dry so any outdoor plans will be just fine and that the case into the weekend as well. If you enjoy the cooler nights then good news is that we have at least one more as we head into Saturday morning as lows dip back into the lower 40′s for many of us with a few upper 30′s possible north of I-10.
For the weekend high pressure stays in charge and will slowly be moving off to the east with time and that will ultimately change our winds from the northerly to the easterly direction and bring more moisture into the area. Outdoor plans will be just fine as there will be no chance of rain, which is great news for us, but even with all of the sunshine we can expect temperatures to stay steady in the middle to upper 60′s for Saturday to near 70 on Sunday. It will be a little more humid for Sunday as winds are more southeasterly and that will be a trend as we head into next week as well as we stay more unsettled as several cold fronts enter the region. We also see a warming trend as highs reach the lower 70′s for Monday and that looks to be the last of the dry days.
Our first cold front of the week enters the picture for our Tuesday bringing us scattered showers and storms as it slowly moves across the region with the best chance of rain coming Tuesday afternoon and into the first part of the overnight. Depending on how far the front moves through we look to stay unsettled for Wednesday as well with a few scattered showers and storms, a stronger front moves in for Thursday and that will bring more storms as well. Temperatures stay steady in the lower to middle 70′s through next week. Enjoy the sunshine for the weekend as well as the drier weather! Have a great Friday!
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
