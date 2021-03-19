CPSO arrests Houston woman for child desertion

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a Houston woman after leaving two children unattended in a motel room in Sulphur.
According to CPSO spokeswoman Kayla Vincent, on March 18, at approximately 1:30 p.m., CPSO deputies responded to a local motel located on Mallard Street in Sulphur in reference to two children who had been left unattended.
During the investigation, detectives learned a one year old and a five month old had been left alone in a motel room for approximately five hours. Motel staff discovered the children after the one year old was able to open the room door and was located in the hallway, according to Vincent.
According to Vincent, deputies made contact with the mother of the children, Shoneil J. Landry, 27, Houston, Texas, who initially tried to resist deputies during arrest by attempting to pull away from them. She was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with 2 counts of child desertion; and resisting an officer. Judge Tony Fazzio set her bond at $32,500.
CPSO Detectives Kara Adams is the lead investigator on this case.
