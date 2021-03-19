CPPJ rejects rezone for temporary FEMA housing at old Pine Shadows GC

[The Planning and Zoning Board met on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, and voted 6-for and 3-against to recommend that the request be granted with the following conditions: 1) that the development adhere to the site plan on file with the Division of Planning and Development, provided that the Director, or designee, may authorize adjustments to the site plan in light of technical or engineering considerations discovered during development; 2) that all exterior lighting must be oriented inward toward the development and the light source cannot be visible to the adjacent properties; 3) that a Runoff Management Plan (RMP) and a Traffic Impact Analysis (TIA) will be required unless appropriate waiver is granted by the Division of Engineering; 4) that the rezoning is only for temporary housing provided by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA); 5) that the property will revert to the Single Family Residential (R-1) zoning following completion of FEMA’s temporary housing mission; and 6) that a separate application must be submitted and approved to allow the manufactured home park to continue operating following completion of FEMA’s temporary housing mission.]