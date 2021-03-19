Cowboys walk away with 12-6 victory over HBU

Things got going early for the Cowboys when Payton Harden was hit-by-a-pitch to start off the game. A two-out single by Dickerson was followed by another HBP, this time to Julian Gonzales to load the bases. Three straight walks by HBU starting pitcher Tyler Zarella plated three runs for the Cowboys before a pitching change got the Huskies out of the inning with McNeese leading 3-0.