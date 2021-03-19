Big Brothers Big Sisters to host first fundraiser amid pandemic

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Big Brothers Big Sisters of SWLA is launching a new fundraiser this year to directly support their mentoring programs for youth in SWLA.
Crying Eagle Brewing Company will be hosting the fundraiser called Bags and Brew.
Bags and Brew will be an outdoor double-elimination cornhole tournament that will take place on March 27, starting at noon. However, you must pre-register for the event and that deadline to register is today by 4 p.m.
This is the first event that Big Brothers Big Bisters will be sponsoring since the outbreak of COVID-19. Marketing and developing manager Alex Stinchcome knows this program plays a huge role for the youth in SWLA.
“The numbers and data show that what we’re doing is working for these kids, and it really is making a difference in their lives. Having a mentor and having somebody to be there to stand up for them and be a good role model to them.”
When registering for the VIP event, each player will receive a bags and brew commemorative cup, 2 beer tickets per player and vip tent access.
there will be a prize package offered for the 1st place team and a consolation prize awarded to the 2nd place team.
Stinchcome feels very passionate about this program, in fact for her it hits close to home.
“I had mentors when I was growing up. I definitely would not be where I am in this position if I didn’t have people standing in my corner or people to reach out to when I needed help or guidance and things like that. I believe in things like that 100 percent, and I think that it has a positive impact on every kid that comes through our program. I see it myself because I’ve met these kids. I’ve seen them grow up and it’s been awarding and amazing just to see it.”
Big Brothers Big Sisters of SWLA will be partnering with Lyft to offer a “safe ride” option for Bags and Brews attendees.
