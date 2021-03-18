Welcome to Westlake billboard replaced by Phillips 66

WESTLAKE, La. (KPLC) - Phillips 66 has replaced the damaged “Welcome to Westlake” billboard that was damaged during the 2020 hurricane season.
The total cost for the refurbishment was $80,000 which was paid for by the company.
The project was completed yesterday with a new design by Madison King who owns Sign King. The design for the new billboard is a mural that includes several of Westlake’s familiar landmarks.
The original Welcome to Westlake billboard was installed in 1993. An updated design was imprinted on aluminum sheets with aluminum rivets by Sign World of Lake Charles in 2017.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.