SWLA Arrest Report - Mar. 17, 2021

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Mar. 17, 2021.
Marcal David Broussard, 54, Sulphur: Improper turning at an intersection; possession of drug paraphernalia (2 charges); production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; first offense possession of marijuana; no proof of insurance.
Paul Michael Pellerin, 38, Sulphur: Theft of a firearm; theft of a motor vehicle; contempt of court (2 charges); contraband in a penal institution; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Nathan Eugene Burke, 43, Pensacola, FL: Aggravated battery; aggravated property damage.
Trisha Monique Olivier, 46, Westlake: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Keyandra Comeaux, 21, Lake Charles: First offense possession of marijuana; cruelty of juveniles.
Derrell James Atkins, 40, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; trespassing.
Kia Lakare Woods, 21, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana; cruelty to juveniles; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jonathan Joseph Waite, 19, Sulphur: Instate detainer.
Heather Lynnette Fry, 34, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; attempt and conspiracy.
Shawnea Javan Frost, 42, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV; possession of drug paraphernalia; attempt and conspiracy; following vehicles; proper equipment required on vehicles.
Earl Joseph Pete Jr., 38, Lake Charles: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); possession of a Schedule III drug; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule IV drug; bicycle must have rear reflectors.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.