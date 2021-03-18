SWLA Arrest Report - Mar. 16, 2021

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Mar. 16, 2021.
Jessica Rae Chambers, 41, Lake Charles: Burglary; theft under $1,000; trespassing.
Trevin Alex Chevalier, 25, Vinton: Aggravated assault with a firearm; illegal use of weapons; possession of a firearm by a felon; obstruction of justice.
Draughn Allen Koonce, 44, Sulphur: Possession of marijuana; failure to register as a sex offender; no use of turn signals.
Gloria Ann Lebrun, 51, Sulphur: Third offense DWI.
Shelly R. Carrier, 28, Sulphur: Property damage under $50,000.
Tracy Duane Rice, 53, Starks: Attempted possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to illuminate registration plate; driver must be licensed; failure to obey traffic lights; no motor vehicle insurance; production, distribution, manufacture, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; contraband in a penal institution.
Christopher Lee Trahan, 33, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of synthetic marijuana.
Nicole Elizabeth Patrick, 30, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Demetricius Marcelle Young, 44, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of a firearm by a felon.
Harry Bert Thornton Jr., 45, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dominick James Mott, 21, Sulphur: Possession of stolen things under $25,000.
Danny James Richard III, 43, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; keeping a disorderly place.
Malcolm Rakeem Jamal Bellow, 26, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.
Noah Gray Jr., 30, Sulphur: Theft under $1,000; burglary.
Brandon Scott Collins, 35, DeQuincy: Contempt of court (3 charges).
Deina Polett Mendez, 32, Houston, TX: Theft under $5,000; monetary instrument abuse.
Jamie Deanna Stewart, 29, Houston, TX: Theft under $5,000; monetary instrument abuse; bank fraud.
Mickey Dewayne Williams, 42, Lake Charles: Indecent behavior with juveniles; pornography involving juveniles (2 charges).
Isaac Hernandez Norman, 50, Grand Prairie, TX: Out of state detainer.
Bayleigh Elaine Tolbert, 18, DeQuincy: Aggravated battery (3 charges); hit and run.
Seth Lee Barbery, 27, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a firearm by a felon.
Christian Paul Gorham, 35, DeQuincy: Possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Ted Daniel Blanchard, 27, Longville: Violations of protective orders.
Michael Joseph Leger, 44, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; possession of synthetic marijuana; production, distribution, manufacture, or possession of a Schedule II drug; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.
