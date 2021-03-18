Some voting locations still relocated after storms

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Due to the widespread damage in Calcasieu Parish caused by the 2020 hurricanes, some voting locations are still temporarily relocated ahead of the March 20, election.
Please note that if your voting location is not listed below, you will return to your normal voting location to vote.
Residents who usually vote at the following location will be relocated to 901 Lakeshore Dr., Lake Charles 70601:
· Chateau Du Lac, 333 Mill St., Lake Charles, 70601
Residents who usually vote at the following location will be relocated to the Pryce-Miller Recreation Center, 216 Albert St., Lake Charles, 70601:
· Foreman-Reynaud YMCA, 215 Albert St., Lake Charles, 70601
Residents who usually vote at the following locations will be relocated to Lake Charles/Boston Academy, 1509 Enterprise Blvd., Lake Charles, 70601:
· St. Louis High School, 1620 Bank St., Lake Charles, 70601
· St. Margaret Catholic School, 2510 Enterprise Blvd., Lake Charles, 70601
Residents who usually vote at the following location will be relocated to Vinton High School, 1603 Grace Ave., Vinton, 70668:
· Shaw Park Recreation Building, 1615 Horridge St., Vinton, 70668.
For more information, visit the Louisiana Secretary of State website at www.geauxvote.com or contact the Calcasieu Parish Clerk of Court Office at 337-437-3550.
