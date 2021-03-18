New regional STEM center to open at Lake Charles Boston

“The addition of the Regional STEM Center at the Lake Charles Boston Academy of Learning is truly an exciting one for not just our students and educators, but also for the community surrounding the campus as well,” said Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter. “This addition brings a new generation of students to these hallways and educators will have the opportunity to collaborate with other educators on the latest techniques in preparing these students for success. CPSB’s partnership with McNeese State University on this center will help entice youth to not only find success through their early educational years but also to highlight McNeese as a choice for post-secondary education. We also look forward to working with the center to bring the living solar system to the 1st Avenue Walking Trail. This will be an educational experience for the entire community to enjoy.”