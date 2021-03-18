New regional STEM center to open at Lake Charles Boston Academy

The Louisiana Regional STEM Network is envisioned to operate as a system of nine geographic areas strategically positioned across Louisiana through which communities, parishes, multi-parish regions, and the State can achieve improved STEM education, opportunity, and advancement. The region boundaries are not intended to function as barriers between each region, but rather as areas of focus for the Regional STEM Network Centers. It is expected and hoped that current and developing STEM activities will span one or more Louisiana STEM Regions. Regions are encouraged to share information, collaborate, and interconnect through coordination of resources, which can also provide a gateway to other centers and initiatives.