McNeese plans to build LNG Center of Excellence

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - An empty plot of land on Sale Road and Ryan Street is soon to be the site of a state-of-the-art facility.
McNeese State University leaders are spearheading a project to build a Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) Center of Excellence, which will be valued at a few million dollars. However, they say the financial benefits of construction yield far more economic advantages for the region in the long run.
“We have a hub of LNG in this area,” said Dr. Daryl Burckel, President of McNeese.
“There’s no place in the United States or even the world that would be better suited for the LNG Center of Excellence than here at McNeese State University,” said George Swift, CEO of the SWLA Economic Development Alliance. “This area had LNG back before anybody knew what it was.”
McNeese is home to the first college dedicated to science, engineering, and mathematics in the state. That makes the university a natural fit for an industrial center to train both university students and current LNG employees working in several facilities throughout Southwest Louisiana.
“We’re so excited about the economic impact this project will bring to our region, and we’re also very excited about the role the LNG center will play in academic curricular development,” said Dr. Wade Rousse, Dean of the College of Business at McNeese.
Though President Joe Biden is hoping to transition from the oil industry by replacing it with renewable energy, McNeese leaders say the LNG program is still a sustainable development.
“This is what we should be going to,” Dr. Burckel said. “We have an abundance of it. While it is a fossil fuel, I believe, but it’s a clean burning fuel. So, I think we are positioned well in this.”
The university expects approval of their grant proposal will be awarded and announced in late Spring. Then in the fall, they say construction crews may be able to break ground.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.