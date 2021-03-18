McNeese announces 2021 Cowboy Court

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The McNeese State University Student Government has announced that it will be combining both the Homecoming and Spring courts for the 2020 and 2021 academic year.
Both courts were presented during the halftime ceremonies at the McNeese Cowboys vs. Lamar Cardinals football game last Saturday, March 13, in Cowboy Stadium.
The following are the court members:
- Homecoming King - Tristan Bagget of Sulphur; Education senior, Blue and Gold Peerleader and president of Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity.
- Homecoming Queen - Amberly Thompson of Lake Charles; Education senior, member of McNeese’s NAACP chapter and Campus Kappas.
- Mr. McNeese - Hasan Mir of Lake Charles; Biological Sciences senior, Blue and Gold Peerleader and member of the Honors College.
- Miss McNeese - Amelia Landreneau of Moss Bluff; Health and Human Performance senior, member of the Pride of McNeese Marching Band and Kappa Lambda
Wasey Crain of Singer; General Business Administration major, member of Pi Kappa Alpha and former captain of the McNeese cheerleading team.
Cameron Fontenot of Lake Charles; Biological Sciences major, Blue and Gold Peerleader and member of Pi Kappa Alpha.
Abigail Fruge of Sulphur; Biological Sciences major, member of the McNeese Honors College and the Pre-Medical Society.
Allie Giffin of Moss Bluff; Education major, member of Phi Mu Sorority and Cowboy Catholics.
Kelly Hines of Cypress, Texas; History major, member of the women’s soccer team and the Honors College.
Jordan Latham of Moss Bluff; Biological Sciences major, president of Chi Omega Sorority and a Blue and Gold Peerleader.
Erin Moss of Sulphur; Biological Sciences major, member of Chi Omega and the American Chemical Society.
Gavin Nettles of Lake Charles; Health and Human Performance major, Blue and Gold Peerleader and a member of Pi Kappa Alpha.
Ryan Robledo of Clayton, Indiana; Mechanical Engineering major, member of the Honors College and Kappa Lambda.
Ashlee Sebren of Eros; Agricultural Sciences major, Blue and Gold Peerleader and a member of Chi Omega.
Claire Adams of Lake Charles; Accounting major, member of the Honors College and Chi Omega.
Ethan Anderson of Lake Charles; Health and Human Performance major, member of Cowboys for Christ and Pi Kappa Alpha.
Jarrett Constance of Johnson Bayou; Nursing major, member of Pi Kappa Alpha.
Serena Greenlee of Lake Charles; General Business Administration major, Blue and Gold Peerleader and a member of Chi Omega.
Jorion LeGros of Lake Charles; Health Systems Management major, member of Pi Kappa Alpha.
Macie Maddox of Sulphur; Biological Sciences major, Blue and Gold Peerleader and is treasurer of Chi Omega.
Essence Means of Fort Worth, Texas; Medical Laboratory Science major, member of Kappa Lambda and NAACP.
Leon LaHaye of Arnaudville; Chemical Engineering major, member of the Honors College and the Pre-Medical Society.
Bailey Leonards of Iota; Health and Human Performance major, Blue and Gold Peerleader and a member of Kappa Alpha Order.
Valeria Lopez of Eunice; Agricultural Sciences major, secretary of McNeese’s Society for Human Resource Management chapter and a member of Circle K International.
Kayla Warner of Houston, Texas; Health and Human performance major, member of the women’s track and field team and the Baptist Collegiate Ministry.
Hannah Akes of Lake Charles; General Business Administration major, member of Chi Omega and Delta Sigma Pi.
Beau Dobson of Lake Charles; Education major, Blue and Gold Peerleader.
Kane Fontenot of Jennings; General Business Administration major, member of Pi Kappa Alpha.
Lexee Leger of Lake Charles; Agricultural Sciences major, member of Alpha Delta Pi Sorority and Circle K International.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.