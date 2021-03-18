Market Basket reopens in Vinton

VINTON, La. (KPLC) - Shoppers in Vinton welcomed back Market Basket today after it was closed for over six months because of the hurricanes.
The grocery chain’s CEO along with city officials took part in a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday morning.
“It’s been a really difficult year with COVID-19 and of course the hurricane and the freeze. But having this store open was very exciting. We’ve been looking forward to it for a long time,” Market Basket CEO and president Skylar Thompson said.
The Vinton Market Basket was one of several Market Baskets to be closed due to hurricane damage. With excitement, the community welcomed them back with open arms.
“Market Basket is the only grocery store in Vinton,” said Vinton Mayor Kenneth O. Stinson.
The mayor said residents had to shop elsewhere for their groceries while Market Basket was being repaired.
“I’ve been having to travel to the Market Baskets in other towns to get my sausage - that’s my favorite,” said Stinson.
“They were having to go to Westlake, or Sulphur, or to Orange,” said Thompson.
Now, the Vinton community has somewhere to shop local once again.
“It’s a lot better now that it’s here, because I just ran and got milk for lunch, whereas it would have taken me like 15 minutes to go to Sulphur,” said shopper and Vinton resident Everett Thomas.
The convenience is what residents missed most about having a local grocery said Mayor Stinson. He said that the local dollar store pitched in to help during the time without the grocery store.
“They [dollar stores] really stepped up their game, knowing that the people of Vinton needed things. They started ordering extra milk and lunch meat and things like that. Things they don’t normally sell a whole lot of, but knowing that Market Basket was closed, you know we appreciated that too,” said Stinson.
He said not having their local Market Basket for all that time made a lot of people realize the value of having a local grocery store.
“I really thank them for putting our community first. They’ve made a commitment to the community of Vinton, and we appreciate it.”
Thompson also added that the Market Basket on Lake Street is expected to reopen in late May.
