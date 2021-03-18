Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles warns customers about imposter websites

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles wants to bring awareness to potential impostor websites that over charge customers for using their online services.
After numerous complaints were made about over charges, the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles determined customers were using third-party websites to renew their vehicle registration.
“They pay Google or certain search engines a lot of money to pop up first when someone types in ‘renew my car’,” said Public Information Director, Matthew Boudreaux.
Customers are able to renew their registration, but they are releasing their confidential information and will be charged service fees.“The site is going to store their personal information, their personal credit card data, and then they are going to overcharge them for some fees,” Boudreaux said.
Boudreaux wants customers to be mindful of who they are sharing their information with.“We want people to be alert and aware, and I think that goes for everything,” Boudreaux said. “When you put in your credit card information online, know who you are paying.”
“Pay attention to the address bar and what website you are on and who you are giving this information to.”
The third-party websites URL is very similar to the OMV’s actual website. Customers who are in a hurry may not even realize they have clicked on the wrong site.“The site actually tells you this is going to happen, but a lot of people don’t have the time. They’re in a hurry. They want to click on what they need to renew their registration,” Boudreaux said.
The OMV’s website does not have advertisement’s, that is first indication of an impostor website. “We encourage people to check their receipts, save your receipts and check your bank account regularly,” said Boudreaux.
“Those should ring a bell, and of course we encourage customers to notify us.”
Boudreaux says customers can visit the OMV’s social media pages for more information and updates on other potential scams.
