KPLC wins Station of the Year, five other LAB honors

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - KPLC is the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters’ Small Market Station of the Year for the second consecutive year.
The Louisiana Association of Broadcasters made the announcement Thursday afternoon during a virtual presentation.
In addition, KPLC General Manager John Ware was named Broadcaster of the Year and KPLC Assistant News Director Jillian Corder was named Young Professional of the Year.
KPLC won a total of six awards, most of which centered around KPLC’s coverage following hurricanes Laura and Delta.
A segment by Amanda Sagram and Ben Terry on river life won LAB’s Uniquely Louisiana Award, KPLC’s online presence following Hurricane Laura won Best Use of Digital Media, and a marketing segment on weathering the storm won Promotion of the Year.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.