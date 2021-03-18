KPLC wins Station of the Year, five other LAB honors

KPLC wins Station of the Year, five other LAB honors
KPLC is the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters’ Small Market Station of the Year for the second consecutive year in a row. (Source: Louisiana Association of Broadcasters)
By Johnathan Manning | March 18, 2021 at 4:32 PM CDT - Updated March 18 at 4:38 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - KPLC is the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters’ Small Market Station of the Year for the second consecutive year.

The Louisiana Association of Broadcasters made the announcement Thursday afternoon during a virtual presentation.

In addition, KPLC General Manager John Ware was named Broadcaster of the Year and KPLC Assistant News Director Jillian Corder was named Young Professional of the Year.

KPLC won a total of six awards, most of which centered around KPLC’s coverage following hurricanes Laura and Delta.

A segment by Amanda Sagram and Ben Terry on river life won LAB’s Uniquely Louisiana Award, KPLC’s online presence following Hurricane Laura won Best Use of Digital Media, and a marketing segment on weathering the storm won Promotion of the Year.

KPLC Awards

Small Market Station of the Year

Broadcaster of the Year: John Ware

Young Professional of the Year: Jillian Corder

Best Use of Digital Media: KPLC

Uniquely Louisiana: River Life - Amanda Sagram and Ben Terry

Promotion of the Year: KPLC: SWLA Weather the Storm

