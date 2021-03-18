Hometown Heroes - Anne Hance Guidry

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The new gymnasium at Sam Houston High School has a new name. Anne Hance Guidry passed away in 2017, after battling cancer. Now, that gym bears her name.
“Anne meant a lot to the community,” said Shannon Foolkes, Sam Houston’s principal. “We just thought it was fitting to have a new gym, a new band hall built for Sam Houston, we just thought this would be the perfect time to honor Anne. She passed in 2017, so a lot of kids on campus right now, did not get to experience the Anne Guidry days. But I think once we put our name on that gym, they say, who is that, and everybody on this campus, everyone in this community will say, that is Anne Guidry. But what they’ll call her is Coach Guidry.”
“Anne Louise was a different breed,” said Felix Simon, fellow coach and friend. “She was awesome. She demanded a lot, but she gave a lot.”
Lauren Gilley played for Coach Guidry.
" You never left her presence without knowing that she loved you,” said Gilley. “She could yell at you, tell her everything you did wrong. But she ended with, ‘But you know I love you.’ We all knew that she did.”
The 1998 alumni of Sam Houston was one of many who worked to get the designation.
“I think that’s the most important part is for her to never be forgotten,” said Gilley. “She had such a dramtic influence on all of our lives that we want that to be passed on for generations. There will always be some kid that’s going to ask, “Who’s Anne Guidry?” And there will always be somebody to tell the story.”
The Calcasieu Parish School Board approved the naming of the gym at a recent meeting.
