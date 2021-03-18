Hometown Heroes - Anne Hance Guidry

“Anne meant a lot to the community,” said Shannon Foolkes, Sam Houston’s principal. “We just thought it was fitting to have a new gym, a new band hall built for Sam Houston, we just thought this would be the perfect time to honor Anne. She passed in 2017, so a lot of kids on campus right now, did not get to experience the Anne Guidry days. But I think once we put our name on that gym, they say, who is that, and everybody on this campus, everyone in this community will say, that is Anne Guidry. But what they’ll call her is Coach Guidry.”