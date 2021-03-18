Future of bees in SWLA

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - As severe weather has continued to blow through Southwest Louisiana, many beekeepers have found themselves in trouble.
The damage from Hurricane Laura left many commercial beekeepers with a loss of hives in the thousands.
When we take a deeper look at how many bees are actually in one specific hive, that’s anywhere between 10,000 to 60,000 bees.
As many beekeepers are quickly trying to get back on their feet, Bayou Honey out of Sulphur did everything they could to make sure their bees were as secure as possible. A tree fell right in the middle of a stack of their hives, however the hives remained undamaged.
“I strapped them all down tight and secure. There was actually a tree that fell on my boxes, and it was the first thing that I went and checked when the hurricane passed.”
They’re left with the option of purchasing other hives or maybe never even reopening.
“They have the option to go buy a hive or they can wait for the bees to reproduce, but they could miss a honey season by doing that.”
They’re looking forward to the season to come.
