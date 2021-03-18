UPDATE: Two killed in three vehicle crash on I-10 identified

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Two people were killed in an accident on I-10 Eastbound east of Jennings Thursday morning.
On March 18, shortly after 8 a.m., troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop I were notified of a three-vehicle crash on I-10 near mile marker 69, east of Jennings that took the life of Erik Antonio Munos, 28, of Lafayette and Johnny Gene Carson, 60, of Spring, Texas.
According to State Police, the initial investigation revealed that Munos was driving a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado west on I-10. For reasons still under investigation, the Silverado struck a guardrail then ran off the roadway, crossing the median. Upon entering the eastbound lanes, the Silverado collided with an 18-wheeler then was struck by a 2014 Ford F350, being driven by Carson. At some point during the crash, Munos was ejected from the Silverado.
Due to the severity of the crash, restraint use on the part of Munos was unable to be determined. Carson was restrained but suffered fatal injuries. Both Munos and Carson were pronounced dead at the scene by the Acadia Parish Coroner’s Office. The driver of the 18-wheeler was properly restrained and was uninjured. The driver of the 18-wheeler submitted a breath sample and had no alcohol present and showed no signs of impairment.
Toxicology samples were obtained from, both, Munos and Carson; results are pending. This crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.