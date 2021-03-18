UPDATE: Two killed in three vehicle crash on I-10 identified

Due to the severity of the crash, restraint use on the part of Munos was unable to be determined. Carson was restrained but suffered fatal injuries. Both Munos and Carson were pronounced dead at the scene by the Acadia Parish Coroner’s Office. The driver of the 18-wheeler was properly restrained and was uninjured. The driver of the 18-wheeler submitted a breath sample and had no alcohol present and showed no signs of impairment.