FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Much cooler tonight with a quiet stretch of weather ahead

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - With the severe weather now out of the state and skies quickly clearing out, temperatures will be on the decrease through the night as the cold front associated with these storms will bring a much cooler start to our Thursday morning with lows in the 40s. Winds will begin to increase through the overnight as well, at times gusting upward of 20 to 30 mph.
Through the day on Thursday, plentiful sunshine will allow temperatures up into the 60s by the afternoon but with much lower humidity and gusty winds at times through the day tomorrow. Into the evening hours, temperatures drop quickly back into the 50s and 40s overnight.
The next few mornings will continue to bring below average temperatures with morning lows in the 40s while afternoons bring plentiful sunshine and highs in the 60s for Saturday and Sunday. Next week brings our next warm-up along with the possibility of a few showers by Tuesday and again into the latter part of next week.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
