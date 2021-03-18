FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cooler and drier for our Thursday, sunshine sticks around into the weekend

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A much cooler a drier start to our Thursday as our cold front has passed and brought us much drier air as well as some gusty winds out of the north. Sunshine will make a return into the afternoon though and will help to set up a beautiful day, it will be cooler though as we look to stay below 70 for our highs this afternoon.
Heading out the door this morning you’ll want to make sure to grab a light jacket as we are starting out in the upper 40′s to lower 50′s with a nice breeze out of the north. Sunshine will be around first thing and will be abundant throughout the entirety of the day as high pressure quickly builds in. The one thing we’ll definitely notice is the breezy conditions around for today, and although we have had a relatively windy week, today’s winds will be out of the north meaning a cooler and drier feeling as you are outside. Temperatures will slowly warm through the morning hours back into the upper 50′s and lower 60′s and you may even want to keep a light jacket on heading into the late afternoon as highs only reach the middle to upper 60′s. Cooler nights will continue to be around over the next several nights leading into Sunday morning as we stay steady in the lower to middle 40′s.
Sunshine couldn’t have returned at a more perfect time especially considering we are heading into the end of our week as well as the weekend. Outdoor plans that you may have look to be picture perfect with no issues in regards to the weather as high pressure will be locked firmly in place. It will be a little breezy once again for our Friday with highs back into the lower and middle 60′s, but then we begin a slow warming trend into the weekend. Highs warm into the upper 60′s on Saturday and then back into the upper 60′s to near 70 for Sunday. Our winds will begin to turn more easterly and eventually southerly as we move Sunday into Monday as high pressure slides far enough to the east.
Changes do arrive unfortunately to start next week in the form of rain chances returning as another cold front will swing in from the west. As of now Monday looks to be the driest day as high pressure still has a grip on us, but heading in Monday night showers and storms look to enter the picture. Unsettled weather looks likely through the end of the week with daily shower and storm chances as our cold front stalls and we see rounds of moisture riding along it. Temperatures will be warmer though as highs reach the middle and upper 70′s. Hope you have an amazing Thursday and enjoy the wonderful sunshine!
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
