FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cooler and drier for our Thursday, sunshine sticks around into the weekend

Heading out the door this morning you’ll want to make sure to grab a light jacket as we are starting out in the upper 40′s to lower 50′s with a nice breeze out of the north. Sunshine will be around first thing and will be abundant throughout the entirety of the day as high pressure quickly builds in. The one thing we’ll definitely notice is the breezy conditions around for today, and although we have had a relatively windy week, today’s winds will be out of the north meaning a cooler and drier feeling as you are outside. Temperatures will slowly warm through the morning hours back into the upper 50′s and lower 60′s and you may even want to keep a light jacket on heading into the late afternoon as highs only reach the middle to upper 60′s. Cooler nights will continue to be around over the next several nights leading into Sunday morning as we stay steady in the lower to middle 40′s.