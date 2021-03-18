First Alert Forecast: Cool and breezy weather will continue through the rest of the week...

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Luckily we missed the severe weather Wednesday, but the cold front moved through as expected and brought cooler temperatures to Southwest Louisiana. The wind has been an issue as well with gusts over 20 mph throughout the day Thursday.
Tonight will be cool and breezy with winds remaining in the 10 to 20 mph range. Temperatures will fall into the low to mid 40s across most of SWLA, and a few inland areas could reach the upper 30s by Friday morning. The wind will likely prevent us from getting as cold as we would if the wind went calm.
Friday will be similar to Thursday with breezy conditions and high temperatures that will top out in the mid 60s. We may see more clouds in the afternoon, but no rain is expected. And the majority of the clouds will likely be high thin clouds and will not block the sun entirely.
The weekend looks great with cool temperatures in the morning with lows in the 40s, but afternoon highs will climb into the upper 60s if not the low 70s. Rain will not be an issue throughout the weekend, so any outdoor plans will have no issues at all!
Rain returns next week with the next cold front expected to arrive Tuesday. Temperatures will not drop much with the front and rain may stick around as well thanks to the upper level winds remaining out of the southwest. It looks like another front may arrive late next week, but that is less certain and we will continue to monitor this and what it may mean for the forecast for next weekend.
Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton
